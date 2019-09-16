Dateline: Odin, Kansas

Judy Ann Wondra, 74, passed away September 14, 2019, at Olathe Medical Center Hospice House, Olathe. She was born November 7, 1944, in Hoisington, to Joseph and Burga (Kinzel) Steiner. Judy married Jerome Anthony Wondra Oct. 10, 1969, at Great Bend. He died July 20, 2019.

Judy, a life time resident of the Odin area, was a homemaker, farm wife, and librarian for the Independent Township Library in Claflin. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, where she served on the Altar Society and taught CCD.

Judy is survived by five children, Jeff Wondra and wife Dede of Holyrood, John Wondra and wife Ashley of Manhattan, Joe Wondra and wife Chrissy of Olathe, Jennifer Berens and husband Chris of Olathe, and Julie Wondra of McPherson; two sisters, Jeanette Shields of St. John and Joan Steiner-Adler of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and five grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Abby, Aubrey and Gracie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; and two brothers, Hubert Steiner and Jim Steiner.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, 415 N. Main, Hoisington, with family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and vigil with Altar Society Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, with Father Terrance Klein. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, Odin.

Memorials are suggested to Independent Township Library, Holy Family Cemetery Fund or St. Ann’s Altar Society of Holy Family Parish, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.

