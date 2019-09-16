Hoisington in jeopardy of losing free recycling option

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

For the last few years, the City of Hoisington has negotiated with their trash service provider Stutzman Refuse Disposal to provide free curbside recycling and a community recycling location.

City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says the majority of the residents have appreciated the service, but a problem of placing the wrong items in the recycling dumpsters could jeopardize the service.

“They do not want your trash bags or grocery store bags,” said Mitchell. “If people continue to contaminate these dumpsters, they are going to go away.”

Stutzman, out of South Hutchinson, warned Hoisington city officials about the problems of seeing garbage in the recycling containers to the west of Wilson State Bank.

Mitchell says trying to sort through trash and recyclable goods is not worth the time to Stutzman.

“If you have kept up with recycling, you know it is a commodity that has gone down in value because there is a lot of junk being put in there,” Mitchell said. “Stutzman has always provided the service at no cost, and Wilson State Bank lets us use the ground at no cost.”

Over the past few years, Hoisington has been able to divert 20-25% of materials dumped into the compost with the recycling option. Mitchell says the curbside recycling has also seen its share of contamination issues.

The City Manager reminds all citizens to be mindful of what you put into the recycling dumpsters.