GREAT BEND – Herbert A. “Herb” Harms, 64, passed away Friday August 9, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. Herb was born September 24, 1954, in Great Bend, the son of Herbert Alan and Gladys (Bitter) Harms. Herb was united in marriage to Sharon Cruse on February 22, 1985 in Great Bend. She survives.

Herb is a life-long Great Bend resident. He obtained a BA, was a farmer and also an employee for USD 428. Herb was a member of the group Artists at Large and loved to garden, paint and read. He enjoyed traveling, watching the Royals, Chiefs and KU basketball. He especially loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Survivors include, his wife Sharon of the home; one son, Andrew Harms and wife Meg of Omaha, NE; two daughters, Kara Harms and husband Austin vonBehrens of Kansas City, MO and Katy Harms of Kansas City, MO; one brother, Robert Harms of Hutchinson; and two grandchildren, Roeland and Charlotte.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Golden Belt Humane Society and the Smithsonian Institution, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

