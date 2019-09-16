Great Bend hoping for funding to resurface most of 10th Street & dragstrip

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Kansas Legislature approved a one-time $50 million transfer from the State General Fund to the State Highway Fund. The Cost Share Program provides financial assistance to local entities for construction projects that improve safety, leverage state funds, and help both rural and urban areas of the state improve the transportation system.

The City of Great Bend had an original plan to do a full-depth concrete replacement of the SRCA dragstrip and shutdown areas.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says after discussions with the Kansas Department of Transportation, the application would be found more favorable if it had a transportation component as well. That is why Francis added four projects to resurface US-56 or 10th Street.

“My narrative focus has been why this would be important to Great Bend,” said Francis. “This is right through our business corridor. We have thousands of vehicles that access that street daily. It is a direct pipeline to industrial park, transload facility, airport, and dragstrip.”

Projects require a 25-percent match from Great Bend, and KDOT’s 75 percent portion only includes construction costs and not engineering or design expenses.

The project would allow Great Bend to replace the entire dragstrip and shutdown area, plus mill and overlay nearly all of 10th Street that has not already recently been redone. This would include 10th Street from Frey to Hickory, Washington to Main, McKinley to Harrison, Kennedy to McKinley, and Patton to Kennedy.

Francis guessed if the city was approved for the funding that construction on 10th Street would not begin for another two years, but staff would try to accelerate the project for the dragstrip by next October.

“We would look to expedite the project at the dragstrip,” said Francis. “Always in our mind, October 2020 was the date we needed to have a plan figured out and done for the dragstrip.”

The Cost Share Program that Great Bend is proposing would cost $3,395,880.49 with KDOT covering $2,243,920.33 million and Great Bend picking up $1,151,960.16. Francis says funds would be saved from two years of budgets, an SRCA fund, and leftover from the economic development fund for the airport project.

The Great Bend City Council approved the application process that is due October 3. City officials expect to know the outcome of the application by the end of October.