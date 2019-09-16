Farmer charged in case of missing brothers near KC waives right to hearing

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man charged with tampering with a vehicle used by two Wisconsin brothers who are missing and presumed dead in northwest Missouri has waived his right to a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for a trial.

Court records show that 25-year-old Garland Nelson was ordered to be arraigned Oct. 7 after foregoing his right to a preliminary hearing during a court appearance Monday.

Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel, from Shawano County, Wisconsin, were on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared in July after visiting Nelson.

Human remains found on a Missouri farm owned by Nelson have not been identified. The tampering charge stems from allegations that Nelson drove a truck the brothers rented from his farm to a commuter parking lot, where it was found abandoned.

Nelson is also charged in Bourbon County, Kansas, with endangering the food supply. Prosecutors say Nelson didn’t have proper health papers when he took 35 calves from his family’s farm in Missouri to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas, in May.