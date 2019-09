Dakota’s Deals- Mon. Sept. 16th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2019

1. 1979 FORD 460 BIG BLOCK ENGINE FOR SALE AND TRANSMISSION.

1968 CHEVROLET SHORT WIDE FRAME

2 – 20.8 42 TRACTOR TIRES FOR SALE

785-650-1175

2. BROWN LIFT CHAIR FOR SALE

10 MAN TENT FOR SALE

ANTIQUE COLOR DOG BED FOR SALE

620-617-3505

3. 5 DEER MOUNTS ALL WHITETAIL FOR SALE

LOOKING FOR 10FT LONG 6FT HIGH DOG CHAINLINK PANELS OR KENNEL GATES.

LOOKING FOR SCRAP SHEET METAL TO MAKE DOG HOUSES.

785-324-0550

4. FARM FRESH EGGS FOR SALE, BIRDCAGES FOR SALE SIZES AND COLORS, FISH TANKS FOR SALE, DUCKS & ROOSTERS FOR SALE.

792-7074

5. GEORGE FOREMAN GRILL FOR SALE, 52″ CEILING FAN FOR SALE, 110 AC FOR SALE.

617-0231

6. 2001 BUICK LA SABRE 88,000 ACTUAL MILES, 2-NEW TIRES, ICE COLD AC, LEATHER INTERIOR ASKING $2000 OBO

620-603-3514

7. 36″ PULL BEHIND PLUGGER PRACTICALLY BRAND NEW ASKING $80 (TO RE-SEED GRASS)

617-1328

8. 2006 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY FOR SALE RIGHT SIDE DAMAGED $1000 OBO

620-639-5303 AFTER 4PM

9. 19 CU FT REFRIGERATOR & 30″ GAS RANGE BOTH ARE WHITE IN COLOR WITH BLACK TRIM ASKING $350 FOR THE SET.

617-2274

10. CRAFTSMAN BENCHTOP JOINER/PLANER FOR SALE.

LOADING RAMPS FOR SALE 12″ WIDE 6FT LONG 1200 LB RATING.

620-653-4490

11. 2 TIRES FOR SALE FOR 4.1 X 3.5 GREAT SHAPE.

HUSKY FLOOR LINERS FOR A 2007 FORD PICKUP TAN IN COLOR FOR SALE.

786-4389

12. 2 FLAT SCREEN TV’S FOR SALE 1 – 16″ NO REMOTE ASKING $15, 1 – 27″ EMERSON ASKING $30.

WOOD BURNING STOVE FOR A SHOP OR GARAGE, OCTAGON SHAPE. $50

785-259-4200

13. 1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS (TRANSMISSION DOES NOT SHIFT INTO OVERDRIVE) 45 MPH MAX.

1981 SUZUKI 1100 STREET BIKE – NEEDS A LITTLE WORK.

EMERGENCY LIGHT BAR WITH SIREN BUILT IN SETS ON DASH FOR SALE.

785-658-5149

14. UPRIGHT METAL BBQ COOKING CAJUN WATER SMOKER 17″ IN DIAMETER 47 ” TALL. FOR SALE.

620-791-7510