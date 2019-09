The Cottonwood Extension District will be hosting a Grain Sorghum Plot Field Day in Barton County Tuesday, Sept. 17 beginning at 10 a.m. It is located two miles east and four miles north

of Hoisington, at NE 20 Ave. & ¼ mile east of NE 150th Rd.

Seed Company representatives will be on-hand to discuss their sorghum hybrids. Area Extension Agronomy specialists Lucas Haag will discuss sorghum production practices and answer any questions.