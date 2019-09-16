Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/13 – 9/15)

9/13

BOOKED: Truman Donahoe on Rush County District Court case for domestic battery, bond in lieu of $1,250 C/S.

BOOKED: Tommy Shepherd of Larned on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, conspiracy to aggravated robbery, conspiracy to aggravated burglary, theft, bond set at $100,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for contempt, bond set at $328 cash only.

BOOKED: Jeanna Richter of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for violation of stalking order, bond set at $2,500. BCDC case for distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug stamp, bond set at $100,000.

BOOKED: Lacy Glenn of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case on distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug stamp, bond set at $100,000.

BOOKED: Roy Cline on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond in lieu of $597.50 cash only or 6 days in jail.

BOOKED: Deanna Coughlin on CKCC order for incarceration for serve sentence on Barton County District Court case.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brett Denning on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ryan Lang on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Christopher Buckley on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated burglary, bond of $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Roosevelt Henderson on BTDC case for distribution of methamphetamine, destruction of evidence, bond set at $300,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Wanda Jean Adams on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana with a $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: john Zapata of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal possession of a firearm, felon in possession of firearm, bond set at $300,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Martez Tyus on GBMC case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Laken Shelor of Great Bend on a HVDC warrant after posting a $3,000 surety bond with Dyn-O-mite.

RELEASED: Joseph Miller transported to KDOC.

RELEASED: Chad Robertson on Stafford County case after posting a $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Rodolfo Santellano Jr. on BCDC case for disorderly conduct after posting a $500 surety bond through B&K.

RELEASED: Brett Denning on BTDC case for possession of meth and possession of stolen property after posting $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Wanda Jean Adams on BCDC case with a $2,500 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Martez Tyus on GBMC case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

9/14

BOOKED: Johnathon Jensen of Great Bend on a Sedgwick County warrant for contempt, bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shawn Green of Hutchinson on Ellinwood Police Department case for driving while suspended with a bond of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Jerry Hampton Jr. on SCDC warrant for possession of opium narcotic or certain stimulant use/posses with intent to use drug paraphernalia with $10,000 bond.

RELEASED: Shawn Green of Hutchinson on Ellinwood Police Department case for driving while suspended, posted $500 bond.

9/15

BOOKED: Jeremy Henrichs of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ryan Lang on BTDC case for attempted aggravated escape, battery LEO, and criminal damage to property, $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Anastacio Rios of Indiana on Ford County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Fletcher Jr. of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Tara Gustus of Great Bend for battery DV on Great Bend Municipal Court case with bond of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jeremy Hinrichs of Great Bend posted a $5,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding for criminal threat.

RELEASED: Dylan Lemieux of Holyrood on BTDC warrant for probation violation after serving time.

RELEASED: Richard Fletcher Jr. of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery DV, posted bond of $1,000 through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray on BTDC case for served sentence.

RELEASED: Deanna Coughlin on CKCC order for incarceration for serve sentence on BCDC case.

RELEASED: Peter Zamarripa on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas on GBMC case for serve sentence after serving time in full.

RELEASED: Tara Gustus on GBMC case for battery DV after posting $1,000 surety bond.