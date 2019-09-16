AP Top 25 Poll – K-State just misses top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Clemson (57) 3-0 1545 1

2. Alabama (5) 3-0 1488 2

3. Georgia 3-0 1386 3

4. LSU 3-0 1339 4

5. Oklahoma 3-0 1310 5

6. Ohio St. 3-0 1292 6

7. Notre Dame 2-0 1099 7

8. Auburn 3-0 1079 8

9. Florida 3-0 959 9

10. Utah 3-0 929 11

11. Michigan 2-0 917 10

12. Texas 2-1 888 12

13. Penn St. 3-0 726 13

13. Wisconsin 2-0 726 14

15. UCF 3-0 703 17

16. Oregon 2-1 670 15

17. Texas A&M 2-1 665 16

18. Iowa 3-0 539 19

19. Washington St. 3-0 452 20

20. Boise St. 3-0 277 22

21. Virginia 3-0 252 25

22. Washington 2-1 183 23

23. California 3-0 164 NR

24. Arizona St. 3-0 156 NR

25. TCU 2-0 104 NR

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 91, Oklahoma St. 51, Army 50, Michigan St. 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Iowa St. 7, Temple 7, Mississippi St. 4, Appalachian St. 2, Minnesota 1.