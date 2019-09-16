AP Top 25 Poll – K-State just misses top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Clemson (57) 3-0 1545 1
2. Alabama (5) 3-0 1488 2
3. Georgia 3-0 1386 3
4. LSU 3-0 1339 4
5. Oklahoma 3-0 1310 5
6. Ohio St. 3-0 1292 6
7. Notre Dame 2-0 1099 7
8. Auburn 3-0 1079 8
9. Florida 3-0 959 9
10. Utah 3-0 929 11
11. Michigan 2-0 917 10
12. Texas 2-1 888 12
13. Penn St. 3-0 726 13
13. Wisconsin 2-0 726 14
15. UCF 3-0 703 17
16. Oregon 2-1 670 15
17. Texas A&M 2-1 665 16
18. Iowa 3-0 539 19
19. Washington St. 3-0 452 20
20. Boise St. 3-0 277 22
21. Virginia 3-0 252 25
22. Washington 2-1 183 23
23. California 3-0 164 NR
24. Arizona St. 3-0 156 NR
25. TCU 2-0 104 NR
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 91, Oklahoma St. 51, Army 50, Michigan St. 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Iowa St. 7, Temple 7, Mississippi St. 4, Appalachian St. 2, Minnesota 1.