2019 Fall Homecoming schedule for GBHS

Great Bend High School’s Fall Homecoming will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019. The Great Bend High School Varsity Football team will play Wichita Northwest at 7 p.m.

Highlight events for the day are as follows.

2:30 p.m. – USD 428 Early Dismissal

3:00 p.m. – Homecoming Parade in Downtown Great Bend, Main Street (map provided)

 Entries for the parade are limited to USD 428 schools, departments, teams, and student programs and must be approved by the GBHS Activities Department. Schools/departments are responsible for having their entries at the park to line up no later than 2:30 on Friday.

 The Homecoming Royalty and GBHS Band should enter the park off Main Street on the east side of the swimming pool. All other entries should enter the park off 19 th Street on the south side of the park. There will be persons there to direct you to you assigned area.

 Parents dropping off children for the parade should enter off 19 th Street and exit onto Morton after dropping your child off. There will be persons there to direct traffic.

6:30 p.m. – Homecoming Crowning Ceremony, GBHS Memorial Stadium, Football Field

7:00 p.m. – Varsity Football Game, Great Bend Panthers vs. Wichita North West Grizzlies

Questions can be directed to the Great Bend High School Activities Office at 620-793-1560 or USD 428 District Education Center at 620-793-1500.