Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke finally beat his old club and Yordan Álvarez belted a pinch-hit three-run homer as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1. Alex Bregman hit his 36th homer and rookie Kyle Tucker was 4-for-4 for the AL West-leading Astros. Greinke went six innings and handed a 2-1 lead to the bullpen. Héctor Rondón, Joe Smith, Bryan Abreu and Will Harris combined for three scoreless innings. Greinke gave up one run, six hits and no walks. He struck out seven.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Skylar Thompson threw for 123 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead Kansas State 31-24 over Mississippi State. KSU (3-0) led 17-14 at halftime but trailed 24-17 in the fourth quarter.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Hurts racked up 439 scrimmage yards, became the first Oklahoma quarterback to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 in the first half and directed the fifth-ranked Sooners to scores on their first six drives in a 48-14 rout of UCLA. The graduate transfer from Alabama completed 15 of 20 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns and ran 14 times for 150 yards and a score.

HOUSTON (AP) — Sam Ehlinger threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Jake Smith caught six passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns and No. 12 Texas rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 48-13 rout of Rice.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Khalil Tate accounted for 314 yards and two touchdowns, Gary Brightwell capped a late 99-yard drive with his second touchdown run and Arizona grinded out a 28-14 win over Texas Tech. Arizona hit a few chunk plays passing, but it was the ground game that made the difference.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard rushed for a career-high 256 yards and three touchdowns, and Oklahoma State defeated Tulsa 40-21. Hubbard ripped off touchdown runs of 75 and 30 yards in the first four minutes of the game. His first score came on the first play from scrimmage, 10 seconds into the game. Oklahoma State star receiver Tylan Wallace was bottled up for much of the game but broke loose for a 90-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Austin Kendall threw three touchdown passes to lead West Virginia to a 44-27 victory over North Carolina State. Kennedy McKoy helped West Virginia’s run game break out of a slump with a pair of scores. The Mountaineers had by far their highest offensive production of the season one week after looking lethargic in a 38-7 loss at Missouri. North Carolina State was limited to 97 yards of offense in the second half.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Ronald Acuña Jr. ignited a four-run rally with the go-ahead, two-run double, as the NL East leading Atlanta Braves clinched a playoff berth with a 10-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. Acuña Jr.’s double down the left-field line off of Nationals reliever Fernando Rodney added fuel to a dramatic seventh inning for the Braves, who reduced their magic number to four to clinch their 19th division title.

TORONTO (AP) _ James Paxton pitched five innings to win his ninth straight start, Brett Gardner homered twice and drove in five runs and the New York Yankees hit five homers in a 13-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit also homered for the Yankees, going back-to-back off right-hander Brock Stewart in the fifth, as the AL East leaders won for the 14th time in 19 games. The Yankees had 19 hits and extended their major league lead in homers this season to 285.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal homered to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2. Milwaukee moved four games behind St. Louis for the National League Central lead. The Brewers remained one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card spot.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) _ Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and top-ranked Clemson beat nemesis Syracuse 41-6. Clemson has won 18 straight games, a school record and the longest streak in the nation. Lawrence was forced to be a spectator a year ago when a hard hit to the helmet knocked him out in the second quarter of his first college start.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdowns as the second-ranked Crimson Tide opened SEC play with a 47-23 victory over South Carolina on Saturday. The win also wiped away some bad memories of the last time these teams played here under coach Nick Saban when the top-ranked Tide were beaten.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 2 Philadelphia 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Final N-Y Yankees 13 Toronto 3

Final Minnesota 2 Cleveland 0 (1st game)

Final Minnesota 9 Cleveland 5 (2nd game)

Final Detroit 8 Baltimore 4 (12 Innings)

Final Houston 6 Kansas City 1

Final Oakland 8 Texas 6

Final Tampa Bay 3 L-A Angels 1

Final Seattle 2 Chi White Sox 1 (10 Innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 14 Pittsburgh 1

Final Atlanta 10 Washington 1

Final N-Y Mets 3 L-A Dodgers 0

Final Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 2

Final Arizona 1 Cincinnati 0

Final Colorado 11 San Diego 10

Final Miami 4 San Francisco 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Temple 20 (21)Maryland 17

Final (13)Penn St. 17 Pittsburgh 10

Final (6)Ohio St. 51 Indiana 10

Final (3)Georgia 55 Arkansas St. 0

Final (7)Notre Dame 66 New Mexico 14

Final (17)UCF 45 Stanford 27

Final BYU 30 (24)Southern Cal 27

Final (2)Alabama 47 South Carolina 23

Final (19)Iowa 18 Iowa St. 17

Final Arizona St. 10 (18)Michigan St. 7

Final (11)Utah 31 Idaho St. 0

Final (8)Auburn 55 Kent St. 16

Final (9)Florida 29 Kentucky 21

Final (16)Texas A&M 62 Lamar 3

Final (1)Clemson 41 Syracuse 6

Final (25)Virginia 31 Florida St. 24

Final (23)Washington 52 Hawaii 20

Final (4)LSU 65 Northwestern St. 14

Final (12)Texas 48 Rice 13

Final (5)Oklahoma 48 UCLA 14

Final (22)Boise St. 45 Portland St. 10

Final (15)Oregon 35 Montana 3