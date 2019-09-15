Sterling Village invites public to Medicaid informational meeting

When families realize that Medicaid may be an option for financing long-term care, they often feel overwhelmed and don’t know where to begin, said Lisa Valentine, Sterling Village community liaison.

To alleviate this anxiety, Sterling Village will host an open-to-the-public discussion of Medicaid, a state program for lower-income people. “Medicaid and You in the Nursing Community” is a free meeting and participants do not have to register.

The Thursday, Oct. 3, event begins with a free-will offering soup supper at 6 p.m. at the long-term-care residence, 204 W. Washington. Beginning at 6:45 p.m., three local professionals will share information about several aspects of Medicaid, which is formally known as KanCare.

“We understand that following government regulations can be a bit intimidating,” Valentine said. “We want to show families they are not alone. Our goal is to help and encourage families, while supplying some solid information about Medicaid.”

As one of the panelists at the meeting, Daylene Linville, senior services advisor at the Rice County Council on Aging, will share information about the Medicaid application process.

“Daylene is an expert in helping people with this paperwork,” Valentine said. “She can lend her expertise, solve problems and answer questions at our meeting and throughout the process.”

JoAnna Trezise, Sterling Village social services designee, also will share her expertise at the Oct. 3 meeting.

“JoAnna is our in-house expert on assisting individuals and families on the process as it pertains to Sterling Village,” Valentine commented. “She can explain what we need from elders who are in the Medicaid program. She lends support before, during and after the application process.”

Valentine, the third panelist, will focus on the “emotions people often feel when they need to apply for Medicaid.” She is a licensed social worker, with many years of experience in long-term-care

issues.

The meeting will adjourn at 7:30 p.m. Free brochures and other handouts will be available.

“We really encourage the community to attend our soup supper and panel presentation,” Valentine said. “When folks are declining in health or had recent hospital stays, they may need more help than family members and friends can provide.

“This is an especially difficult situation if a spouse also is facing health problems.”

Valentine noted that local residents may believe they cannot afford long-term care and therefore delay learning about Medicaid as an option.

“This meeting will demonstrate how they can apply for assistance as they learn about some of the financial possibilities,” she commented. “The information we provide may help smooth this transition in their lives.”