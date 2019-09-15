Monday Weather

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.