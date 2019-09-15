Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.