Kan. felon jailed after report he dragged woman by her hair into a home

HUTCHINSON— A Kansas man remains jailed on some serious charges after a domestic case in the city.

Jeffery Kennedy, 40, Hutchinson, was taken into custody around 11:40 p.m. Thursday on requested charges of battery, interference with law enforcement, criminal trespass and violation of a protection from abuse order and kidnapping.

According to statements made in court Friday, Kennedy was seen dragging a woman by her hair back into a Hutchinson home. Police were called. When officers arrived, no one would answer the door. At one point, officers saw someone look through the curtains. Officers eventually forced their way into the home and found the victim with a cut under her eye. Kennedy had a bump on his head because the victim threw a lamp at him.

Bond was set at $101,750.

Kennedy has a prior conviction for possession of opiates. He will be back in court on Sept. 19.