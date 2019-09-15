Great Bend Rec looking for youth coaches

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend Recreation Commission promotes active lifestyles by offering sports and leagues for youth.

As the fall season gets underway with the Rec Center, Sports Director Chris Umphres says there is still a need for youth coaches.

“We are still short on flag football and outdoor soccer coaches,” said Umphres.

The Rec Center is looking for football and soccer coaches. Umphres says no experience is necessary as the Rec will work with volunteers.

You can call the Great Bend Recreation Commission for more information or to sign up at 620-793-3755.