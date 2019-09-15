Barton Men and Women take home match victories

Barton Men 2 Dodge City 0

The 15th ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team produced another stout defensive effort Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex to own a 2-0 victory over Dodge City Community College.

Earning their fifth straight shutout and fourth consecutive win, the Cougars improve to a conference best 3-0-0 and 6-0-1 on the season while handing Dodge City their first loss of the season slipping to 1-1-0 in the Jayhawk and 3-1-1 overall. Barton’s next test is Wednesday in a 4:00 p.m. kick at Pratt Community College.

Barton Women 2 Dodge City 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time this season blanking Dodge City Community College 2-0 Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

The Cougars improve to 3-1-0 in the Jayhawk play and 3-4-0 overall while dropping the Dodge City to 1-2-0 in conference and 1-2-2 overall. Barton’s next time on the pitch is Wednesday afternoon for a 2:00 p.m. kick at Pratt Community College.