Woman dies after 3-vehicle Ellis County crash

ELLIS COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Saturn Ion driven by Monica Miller, 40, Columbia, Mo., was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Yocemento exit.

The Saturn crossed the median and struck the front end of a 2015 Volvo semi driven by Daniel Czauz, 44, Thorton, Colorado.

The Saturn then spun down the side of the semi and hit a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Donald R. Ryman, 57, Westmoreland, TN, and was pushed to the north shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Miller was transported to the hospital in Hays where she died. Czauz and Ryman were not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.