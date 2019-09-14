Sunday Weather

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 94. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.