Saturday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to back Adam Wainwright, who pitched six innings of two-hit ball as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-0. The win gave the Cardinals a five-game lead over the third-place Brewers in the NL Central.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — George Springer hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the ninth inning, Gerrit Cole win his 13th straight decision and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 to stop a three-game losing streak. Cole struck out 11 in eight innings, reaching double figures for the sixth straight start, and allowed an unearned run and four hits. He is 13-0 in 19 starts since losing to the Chicago White Sox on May 22 and 17-5 overall.

BOSTON (AP) — Carter Stanley threw for three touchdowns, Khalil Herbert rushed for 187 yards on just 11 carries and Kansas stunned Boston College 48-24 for its first road win over a Power Five school in nearly 11 years. The Jayhawks (2-1), who entered as a three-touchdown underdog, won their first road game against a power conference opponent since a victory at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008, a span of 48 straight losses.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans are used to nonconference matchups featuring programs going in different directions. But it’s rare when that matchup involves a pair of big name Power Five teams. That’s the story line as fifth-ranked Oklahoma visits UCLA on Saturday. The Sooners appear to be rolling again as they attempt to reach the College Football Playoff for the third time in four seasons. Chip Kelly’s Bruins are going in the opposition direction with two losses to open his second season with the team.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Coach Matt Campbell has done just about everything that Iowa State could have hoped for in his three-plus seasons in charge except beat Iowa. Campbell is 0-3 against the Hawkeyes going into Saturday’s showdown game hosted by Iowa State.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Quarterback Matthew McKay has helped North Carolina State win its first two games since replacing now-gone Ryan Finley. Now the sophomore is preparing for his first road test as a starter when the Wolfpack play at West Virginia on Saturday.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Tech and Arizona are facing the first big tests of their season while trying to stop each other’s offense. The Red Raiders have put up big numbers in two games behind quarterback Alan Bowman. The Wildcats have been even more prolific behind Khalil Tate.

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma State will play Tulsa in its first game since billionaire donor T. Boone Pickens’ death. Pickens, a 1951 graduate of what then was Oklahoma A&M, died Wednesday at age 91. Much of the $652 million he donated to Oklahoma State went to athletic facilities, including the football stadium that bears his name. The Cowboys will wear a decal on their helmets for the rest of the season in his honor.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The temperature in the Texas visitor’s locker room appears almost perfect for serving a nice glass of red wine, but it may be a tad stuffy for a nap. Texas produced a chart of temperatures in the room for last Saturday when LSU beat Texas 45-38. According to the list, it ranged from 68 degrees, at the top of the perfect range for a glass of red wine, to 75 degrees. Texas compiled the list after LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers brought in blowers to keep things cool.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Nick Markakis from the 10-day injured list. Markakis, 35, missed 43 games with a fractured left wrist. He was listed in the starting lineup as the Braves opened a three-game series against the Nationals, playing his first game of the season in left field with Matt Joyce playing in right.

TORONTO (AP) _ Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he’s “optimistic” both Edwin Encarnación (ehn-kar-nah-see-OHN’) and Gary Sanchez will be able to return before the end of the season. Both sluggers were injured in separate games of a doubleheader victory over Detroit. The news was clearer for New York’s pitching staff. Right-hander Luis Severino is expected to make his season debut Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, and left-hander Jordan Montgomery will return from elbow surgery to face Toronto on Sunday.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) _ Kevin Chappell shot an 11-under 59 in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for the 11th sub-round 60 round in PGA Tour history. It was the first sub-60 round on the PGA Tour since Brandt Snedeker’s 59 at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. Chappell missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to fall a stroke short of Jim Furyk’s tour record. Furyk set the record in 2016 with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) _ Scott McCarron, Retief Goosen and Tom Gillis shot 6-under 66 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge. McCarron, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader and a three-time winner this year, birdied the par-5 16th and par-3 17th in a bogey-free round at Warwick Hills, the longtime home of the PGA Tour’s defunct Buick Open.

UNDATED (AP) _ “NFL PrimeTime” with Chris Berman and Tom Jackson is coming back after a 14-year absence. ESPN+ is bringing back the highlights show beginning Sunday. It will air on the streaming service on Sunday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Eastern and will be available on demand until Wednesday night.

Friday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 6 Detroit 2

Final Houston 4 Kansas City 1

Final Toronto 6 N-Y Yankees 5 (12 Innings)

Final Oakland 14 Texas 9

Final Tampa Bay 11 L-A Angels 4

Final Chi White Sox 9 Seattle 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 17 Pittsburgh 8

Final Atlanta 5 Washington 0

Final L-A Dodgers 9 N-Y Mets 2

Final St. Louis 10 Milwaukee 0

Final Colorado 10 San Diego 8

Final Cincinnati 4 Arizona 3

Final San Francisco 1 Miami 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (22)Washington St. 31 Houston 24