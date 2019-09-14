Police used K9s, drone, chopper after shots fired at Kan. officers

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after a chase and shots were fired at police on Thursday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., police attempted to stop a 2013 white Chevrolet Silverado for a traffic infraction, according to office Charley Davidson.

The vehicle was occupied by 29-year-old T.J. McMahan, 52-year-old Robert Boots, 24-year-old Skyler Bazil-Lounsbury all of Wichita and a known 25-year-old suspect.

McMahan, who was the driver, refused to stop, accelerated and fled from officers. A vehicle pursuit ensued and McMahan fired two shots at the officers while driving. The first shot fired was in the area of East 1st Street and North Spruce Street and the second was in the area of East 1st Street and North Estelle. The officers were not injured.

The pursuit continued south on Hillside and ended at Range Street after the truck’s tires were flattened by a tire-deflation device during the pursuit. All four suspects ran from the vehicle and into the neighborhood.

Officers set up a perimeter and utilized multiple police K-9s, drones, and a KHP helicopter to search for the suspects. McMahan, Boots, and Bazil-Lounsbury were located in the area and arrested without incident. Officers are working to locate the fourth known suspect.

McMahan is being held on a $250,000 bond on requested charges that include two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony evade and elude, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as other drug and traffic-related charges. Boots of Wichita and Bazil-Lounsbury were both jailed for outstanding warrants, according to Davidson. Boots was no longer in custody Friday. Bazil-Lounsbury has a bond of $150,000 bond for probation violations, according to online jail records.

Officers also located methamphetamine, marijuana, a gun magazine and live ammunition in the vehicle. A handgun was also recovered during the investigation.

.