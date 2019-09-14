Multiple ways to find open jobs with the City of Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Great Bend wants to make note that there are several job openings available. There are multiple ways to view the open positions including the website, greatbendks.net, or the newly created Facebook page, City of Great Bend Jobs.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says the two sites will stay updated.

“We want to keep people updated to which jobs are available,” said Francis. “There are also a few part-time positions to be filled.”

The current available positions with the City of Great Bend are Utilities Supervisor, Utility Superintendent, and Service Person with the Public Works Department, police officer, firefighter, and Events Center Service Person for the Convention & Visitor’s Bureau.