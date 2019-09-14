Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

September 16, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the August 26, 2019 and the September 3, 2019 Regular Meetings. Minutes of the September 9, 2019, Regular Meetings are not available.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of September 3, 2019, and ending September 16, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. ALLIANCE INSURANCE GROUP / EMC INSURANCE COMPANIES: Dividend Return:

-Cassidy Smith, Alliance Insurance Group, will present the Commission with a dividend return check as a result of the County’s participation in the Kansas County Safety Dividend Group with EMC Insurance Companies.

C. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Region E Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan:

-Hazard mitigation is the act of reducing risk to people and property from natural hazards. Barton County Emergency Management Department and other Barton County entities are updating the current Region E Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and will seek comments from the general public. Amy Miller, Emergency Management Director, will provide information on the Public Input Survey.

D. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Chronic Disease Risk Reduction – Return of Unspent Funds:

-Barton County regularly applies for and receives Chronic Disease Risk Reduction (CDRR) funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. For Fiscal Year 2019, the County received $64,648.12, requiring a local match of $19,614.57. Given that the Health Educator position, funded in part through the CDDR grant, was unfilled for a portion of the year, Barton County did not expend the funding as was anticipated. The Health Department is therefore required to return $10,351.88. Shelly Schneider, Public Health Director, will provide details.

E. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Child Care Licensing – Return of Unspent Funds:

-Barton County regularly applies for and receives Child Care Licensing funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). For Fiscal Year 2019, the County received $120,000.00. This grant allows for two full-time employees. During the fiscal year, KDHE did not allow the Health Department to implement required training. This resulted in Barton County not fully expending the funding. The Health Department is required to return $2,642.36. Ms. Schneider will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: SEPTEMBER 16, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – All Stars Training – Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director

10:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for September 19, 2019.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.