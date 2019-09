RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident during a chase just after 2p.m. Saturday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Skyler J. Rupp, 21, Wichita, was fleeing from Mount Hope Police southbound on Obee Road six miles south of K-96.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Rupp was transported to a hospital in Wichita. He was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP. Authorities have not released what prompted the chase.