Kan. burglary suspect jumped from 2nd floor window before arrest

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has been developing several suspects over the past couple of weeks in connection to the aggravated burglary that occurred in the 7600 block of SW Urish Road on August 26.

On September 10, officers from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Fugitive Warrants Unit arrested Matthew J. Kolbek Jr, 24, Topeka, in the 1200 Block of SW Belle Terrace after Kolbek jumped from a 2nd floor window and attempted to elude officers through a nearby park, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

Authorities seized a firearm, ammunition, 8.3 lbs of Marijuana, over 60 THC vape cartridges, and approximately $3000 cash from the residence.

Additionally, Emily M. Kratochvil, 21, Sahayvian J. Griggs, 18, and Joshua M. Long, 23, all from Topeka, were located and arrested over the past couple of days in connection to the incident. The four suspects were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following requested charges includin gAggravated Battery – Use of a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault – Use of a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Burglary, Criminal Threat, Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Use of a Firearm.

Kolbek has previous conviction for criminal threat, aggravated battery and stalking, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.