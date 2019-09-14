Barton Community College Planetarium announces Sept. 2019 schedule

The Barton Planetarium will host three free evening programs throughout September. All shows are free, family-friendly and open to everyone. The Planetarium also has a new computerized telescope that will be used after most shows (weather permitting) to take a look at stars, planets, the moon and other sights in the night skies by Planetarium Director Dr. Tim Folkerts.

The following programs will run from 7-8 p.m. on Monday evenings:

Sept. 16 – Ancient Astronomy: Learn about the amazing astronomers of antiquity and the knowledge they discovered millennia ago.

Sept. 23 – Fall Stars: Come make your own star chart and learn to identify the fall stars.

Sept. 30 – Moon 2019: A Tribute to the Apollo 11 Mission – It’s Barton’s 50th Anniversary and also the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Come learn about this historic mission with a pair of videos remembering this time in history.

For more information, please contact Planetarium Director Dr. Tim Folkerts at folkertst@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9320.