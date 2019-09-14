Active shooter training exercise to be staged at multiple Barton County medical facilities

The Barton County ESF-8 Coalition, consisting of multiple healthcare facilities and first responder organizations throughout Barton County, will be coordinating an active shooter training exercise on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 2:30-3:30 pm.

The exercise will focus on initial emergency response to an active shooter incident at multiple medical facilities, in collaboration with local emergency responders. It will involve a simulation of each facility’s crisis response plan and procedures and will help assure a coordinated, timely and effective response in the event of a major incident.

Each facility is exercising according to a scalable threat and event, so responses will be different at each facility. Some responses can include lockdown of the facility, evacuations, and/or training of other protocols. Facilities will remain open during this time, and patients will be made aware of the exercise.

Local agencies participating in the exercise include: Barton County Emergency Management, Barton County Health Department, Barton County Communications, Ellinwood Hospital and Clinic, The Center For Counseling & Consultation, The University of Kansas Health Systems Great Bend Campus, The University of Kansas Health Systems St. Rose Medical Pavilion, The University of Kansas Health Systems Family Medicine (CKFP), and The University of Kansas Health Systems Medical Pavilion, along with law enforcement personnel.

For more information, please contact the Barton County ESF-8 Co-Coordinators, Lindsey Bogner at lbogner@gpoe.org or Lindsey Ensley at lensley@bartoncounty.org.