1 hospitalized after fire in at SW Kansas meat packing plant

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials say one person suffered smoke inhalation in a fire at a meatpacking plant in southwestern Kansas.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon at the Cargill plant in Dodge City.

The station says Dodge City Fire Chief Robert Heinz reported the fire was on the roof of the rendering side of the plant, and crews found a fire in the area’s ventilation system. The blaze was extinguished in minutes.

Heinz says a spark from welding work being done at the plant ignited grease. He says one person had to be taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, but is expected to recover.