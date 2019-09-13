WOTUS rule repealed

From Congressman Roger Marshall’s Office…

WASHINGTON – Today, the Trump Administration announced the repeal of the Obama-era 2015 Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, bringing consistency and reliability back across all states. This decision will scale back the federal government’s overreach of authority and restore longstanding and familiar Clean Water Act (CWA) regulations. The announcement today is the first step of a two step process that will lead to a new definition of WOTUS that will limit the scope of the waters regulated by the federal government. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., released the following statement after the announcement:

“One of President Trump’s first acts in office was directing the EPA and Army Corps to review the Obama-era WOTUS rule that had concentrated power in the hands of federal bureaucrats over farmers, developers, and landowners. The repeal of this burdensome regulation is great news for Kansas and a huge win for farmers and ranchers all across the country.

For more information on the rulemaking process, repeal of the 2015 Rule, and the revised definition of WOTUS, click here.