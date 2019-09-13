Truck Drivers, Sand Dredge Operators, and Plant Manager

Stone Sand Company and Stone Waste Management are so busy, they need a few more qualified people to help take care of all their great customers. If you are a truck driver with a valid CDL and a good driving record, Apply Now.

If you’re a heavy equipment or crane operator, apply now. If you want to be a sand dredge operator at one of their two locations or plant manager call Nelson Stone at 620-793-7864.

Apply Now at 421 Washington in Great Bend. Stone Sand Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer.