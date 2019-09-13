Sheriff: Friday the 13th unlucky for meth dealers in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY —Friday the 13th was an unlucky day for methamphetamine dealers in Barton County. The Sheriff’s office conducted three search warrants at various locations in the county, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir. It is believed this was a methamphetamine distribution operation.

Shortly after 10 AM deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 1411 20th St. in Great Bend. Deputies arrested Roosevelt (Ty) Henderson, 32 of Great Bend on requested charges of distribution of methamphetamine, criminal use of a firearm as well as destruction of evidence. As deputies were attempting to gain entry into the residence, Henderson attempted to flush suspected methamphetamine down the toilet causing it to clog. A large amount of cash as well as a handgun were located at the residence. Henderson is being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

Just before 11a.m. deputies then proceeded to 260 N. Washington just north of the City of Great Bend. Deputies gained entry to the residence and contacted John Paul Zapata. Zapata was arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. Four children were also found in the residence Juvenile Services was contacted and a “child in need of care” case has been initiated. Currency was also seized at that residence

At approximately 12:15p.m., deputies executed a search warrant at Affordable Tire and Auto located at 4908 10th Street in Great Bend. At that location Sheriff’s deputies found evidence of distribution of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm. Brett Denning, age 51 of Great Bend was booked into the Barton County jail on requested charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property.