Police: Victim in fatal SW Kan. shooting was restaurant owner

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Garden City and have identified the victim.

Just before 11p.m. police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the area of Buffalo Jones Avenue and Bancroft Street in Garden City for a reported person down, according to police captain Randy Ralston.

Upon the arrival of first responders, they located a man identified as the restaurant owner Ernest Ortiz 69, Garden City, lying on the east parking lot entrance to the El Conquistador Restaurant, 1601 Buffalo Jones Avenue with gunshot wounds.

EMS transported him to St. Catherine Hospital, where he later died. The preliminary investigation has revealed that this could be a possible robbery, according to Ralston.

Police have not made an arrest.

