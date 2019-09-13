Police: Kansas woman jailed after violent stabbing

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9:30a.m. Thursday, police received report of a violent attack with a knife at a residence in the 700 Block of SE Ridgewiew Drive in Topeka, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen.

Officers arrived on scene and located a victim identified as 34-year-old Michael Ortiz suffering from life-threatening injuries consistent with a stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital by American

Medical Response and is expected to survive.

Following an investigation, police arrested 34-year-old Tiffany A. Riley. She is being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a requested charge of aggravated battery