Police investigate shooting in parking lot near Manhattan High School

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of shots fired Thursday in Manhattan,

Just before 7p.m., police received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Westwood and Oak Street in Manhattan, according to Riley County Police Captain Josh Kyle.

Upon arrival officers discovered several spent shell casings in a parking lot off of Oak Street which is south of the Manhattan High School West Campus.

Information on scene indicates that two vehicles met in the parking lot. The occupants of the vehicles interacted for a while before shots were fired. Both vehicles then fled the area. A house in the 200 Block of Ridge was struck by a bullet, according to Kyle.

A witness on scene provided a tag number for one of the vehicles. Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers from the Kansas Turnpike Authority were able to locate this vehicle eastbound on I-70.

A pursuit ensued which involved at least one other agency (Contact the KHP-KTA for further information.) The vehicle was eventually stopped and four people were taken into custody (The driver was arrested by the KHP-KTA for the offenses in their presence.) The occupants were interviewed by Riley County Police detectives.

Currently the RCPD is following up on investigative leads as to the identity of the other vehicle and its occupants.

There is no indication that the individuals involved are affiliated with Manhattan High School, the parking lot happened to be a meeting location. There have been no reports of injuries.

The RCPD have not made an arrest.