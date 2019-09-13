Police arrest suspect who shot, ran over Kansas man

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a Kansas man and have made an arrest.

Just after 2a.m. August 17, police were dispatched to the Lazy Toad Bar located at 5331 SW 22nd Park in Topeka in reference to a shooting that had occurred in the parking lot, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen. When officers arrived on scene they located a victim later identified as 30-year-old Jesse B. Green. suffering from serious injuries.

He had been shot and run over by a vehicle. After an extended stay in the hospital recovered from his injuries.

On Friday, officers arrested 21-year-old Ty’vaire Demone Henderson in connection with the incident. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of attempted first-degree murder.