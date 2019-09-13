Panther Cross Country takes first and second at Hesston

The Great Bend girls took first while the boys were second Thursday at the Hesston Swather Special cross country meet. Instead everyone racing at the same time, runners ran against their own class grade.

The Lady Panthers beat Dodge City for the team title with just 11 points. Mayra Ramierez took first while McKenna Esfeld took third in the Senior division. Briana Perez won the Junior division and Emma Loomis placed third in the sophomore division. Reagan Huslig was third and Haley McCormick was fourth in the Freshman division.

On the Boys side, Collin Hammond was third in the Senior division while Alex Smith took sixth and Evan Hammond was eighth. Matthew Huslig took fourth in the Junior division while Freshman Kaiden Esfeld was first in his division.

Boys Team Results

1 Newton 34

2 Great Bend 36

3 Dodge City 43

4 Garden City 49

5 Liberal 64

6 Salina Central

7 Salina South

8 Hays 151

9 McPherson

10 Nickerson

11 Buhler

Girls Team Results

1 Great Bend 11

2 Dodge City 24

3 Hays 25

4 Garden City 32

5 Liberal 43

6 Hutchinson 50

7 Salina Central 52

8 Salina South 57

9 Newton 59

10 Buhler 103