One dead in officer-involved shooting near Kansas City

JACKSON COUNTY, MO. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting.

This incident began just before 7p.m. Thursday in the 9800 Block of East 25th Street in Independence as an attempted apprehension of a known suspect with numerous felony warrants, according to a media release.

This incident involved several local police officers and Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies.

During the attempted apprehension of the suspect, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot the suspect.

A second subject who was with the suspect was injured during the incident. This subject was transported to an area hospital. No officers or deputies were physically injured

Police have released no additional details.