GREAT BEND – Mark Allen Combs, 60, passed away September 11, 2019, at Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita. He was born August 17, 1959, at Hutchinson to Clarence “Chief” & Florence “Jean” (Berry) Combs. He married Helen Lamatsch April 30, 1983, at Great Bend. She survives.

Coming from Hutchinson in the late 1970’s, Mark was a Great Bend resident. He was an auto salesman for several auto dealerships. Mark was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, Olmitz Knights of Columbus and the Great Bend American Legion. He enjoyed car shows, hunting, fishing, 4 wheeling, motorcycles and his Chevelle. He was a KU and Chiefs fan.

Survivors include, his wife Helen of the home; son Jeremy Combs and wife Crystal of Great Bend; one brother, Robert “Mike” Combs and wife Rosalyn of Augusta, GA; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; and 3 grandchildren, Bryson Combs, Madison Combs and Ava Combs. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Russell Combs.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home. Vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Grandchildren’s Education Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530