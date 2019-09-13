GREAT BEND – Leann Fischer, 62, passed away September 12, 2019, at Parkwood Village, Pratt. She was born November 29, 1956, at Larned to Lee Roy & Viola (Dome) Schraeder. She married Gregg K. Fischer on August 7, 1976 at Great Bend. He survives.

Leann was a current Stafford County resident coming from Salina and Great Bend. She was previously employed as a research analyst for Columbian Title Co., Salina, and currently enjoyed all aspects of the farm and ranch life. She was a 4-H leader and enjoyed fishing, sewing, antiques and cooking. She was the number one supporter and cheerleader for her daughters.

Survivors include, her husband, Gregg of the home; two daughters, Nikki Deeds and husband Zach of Pratt, and Stacey Stump and husband Jeff of St. John; mother, Viola Schraeder of Great Bend; three sisters, Kathy Butler of Dallas, TX, Becky Soukup of Wilson, and Connie Harms of Denver, CO; and three grandchildren, August Deeds, Archer Deeds, and Clara Stump. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Roy Schraeder.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Enick presiding. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John. Memorials are suggested to Victory in the Valley or Stafford County 4-H Council, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

