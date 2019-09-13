Krispy Kreme orders taken for Sunflower’s Invest in Kids Club

Those who order Krispy Kreme donuts from now through Tuesday, Sept. 24, will demonstrate their support for infants and toddlers who need a helping hand. All proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to the Invest in Kids Club at Sunflower Diversified Services. This club supports Sunflower Early Education Center (EEC) and Incredible Years Preschool.

“Our Invest in Kids Club is so important to the children and families we serve at the EEC and preschool,” said Connie Oetken, Sunflower director of development. “The money we raise helps fill some financial gaps for programs that support children during their crucial early-development years.”

The cost for a dozen fresh Krispy Kremes is $10. Orders may be placed by calling 620-792-4087 or online at www.sunflowerdiv.com/community. Payment must be paid in advance by cash or check.

The donuts may be picked up from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Pick-up sites are: Westside Market, 5523 10th in Great Bend; St. John Chamber of Commerce, 115 East 4th in St. John; Larned Chamber of Commerce, 502 Broadway in Larned; and Gather, 19 N. Main in Ellinwood.

Heather Quillin, coordinator of children’s services, said she is grateful to “all those who donate to Invest in Kids. Their generosity allows us to continue to offer quality and affordable services to our local families. This would be impossible without the support of our donors.”

The last two Krispy Kreme fundraising campaigns collectively sold more than 13,000 donuts.

Sunflower, a non-profit agency, serves infants, toddlers and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 53rd year.