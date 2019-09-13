Kansas teen hospitalized after rollover crash on gravel road

SALINE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Thursday in Saline County.

A 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by driven by Braden Valentine, 17, Salina was northbound in the 8000 block of South Ohio Street, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. The driver lost control of the vehicle. It rolled into the east ditch.

Valentine was able to get out and kick out a window so his 13-year-old passenger could get out. EMS transported the passenger to the hospital in Salina. Valentine refused treatment.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to Soldan. Valentine was cited for unsafe speed for the gravel road.