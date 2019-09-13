Great Bend Community Theatre presents drama by local playwright

Great Bend Community Theatre will present the premiere performance of “What2RU?”, a drama, Sept. 19-22 at the Great Bend Events Center.

The show is being presented at the Events Center, 3111 10th St., while construction is ongoing at the Crest Theatre for installation of a new HVAC system.

The show, written by local playwright Rob Munden and set in central Kansas, tells the story of a psychologist who is dealing with the aftermath of the death of her young son, Phillip. After a downward spiral into alcoholism, she is forced to face her demons and begin the healing process after an encounter with a patient with split personality disorder whose alternate personality shares the same name and age as Phillip.

“This is a very inspirational story that allows the audience to see no matter the circumstance or condition, there is always hope,” said Munden, who is also directing the show.

“What2RU” will be performed on Sept. 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased in advance online at www.gbct.net or at the Events Center beginning one hour prior to each performance.

GBCT is presenting “What2RU” as a special show in addition to the regular season, so season ticket holders will need to purchase a ticket to this show separately in order to attend.

“We have a really great opportunity to support a local playwright, Rob Munden, in his first show with GBCT. Our cast of actors have been working enthusiastically and are looking forward to putting on a really great show,” said Karen Kline-Martin, GBCT Board Member.

The cast includes Cathy Anderson and Malia Clark, both making their GBCT debut, and Karen Gore, a veteran of the GBCT stage.

Gore designed the set and coordinated set construction and painting with the assistance of Steve Stearns. CJ Gibson is serving as Stage Manager and Luke Abbott will run lights and sound. Maribeth Shafer assisted Munden as a script adviser.

The show has been produced with the assistance of underwriters Thermal Performance Insulation and University of Kansas Health Systems – Great Bend Campus.

For questions regarding tickets, please call Great Bend Community Theatre at 620-792-4228.