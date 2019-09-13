Flatlander Half Marathon & YP5K proceeds to benefit Barton County walk & bike infrastructure

The Flatlander Half Marathon, hosted by Barton County Young Professionals and supported by major sponsors Advanced Therapy and Sports Medicine and University of Kansas Health Systems, is in its fifth year and is set for October 19 with the half marathon (13.1 miles) starting at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K (3.11 miles) & 10K (6.2 miles) at 8:30 a.m. at Jack Kilby Square. The half marathon course takes runners on the hike-and-bike path on the south side of town, then through both Veteran’s Lake Park and Brit Spaugh Park with residential areas mixed in before finishing back in the downtown area.

Barton County Young Professionals has joined forces with Be Well Barton County to use the race to make a difference in the health and wellness of Barton County residents.

“We’re really proud of this race and what it’s growing into,” said race committee member Aaron Emerson. “We know statistically that we have a long way to go in terms of health and wellness in our county and this is just one way we’re trying to make a difference within our three main priorities of ‘Lead. Network. Volunteer.’ It’s all about fitness and health: the race itself serves as a goal for people to work toward, and it builds awareness for making wellness a priority in life. The funds we raise improve infrastructure that gets people moving, like making walking and biking safer and more convenient. This year we replaced the shade on the Tot Spot at Brit Spaugh Park with Flatlander funds.”

The professionally timed and USATF-certified race has grown in popularity and is known as one of the flattest courses around, which allows runners to beat their personal records at the distance. Participants receive a free breakfast, high quality swag bag filled with premium freebies and a super soft T-shirt.

Registration is only $65 for the half marathon, $40 for the 10K and $30 for the 5K. The prices increase by $10, $5 and $5 respectively on October 1.

All runners will receive finisher medals. The top 3 in each age group for each race will also receive a ribbon to hold their medal that shows how they placed. The top male and top female in the half marathon will each receive gift certificates from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development.

Visit FB.com/BCYP5K and click “sign up” to register.