Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Coleen Rita Nuss, 70, passed away September 11, 2019, at Wheat State Manor, Whitewater. She was born July 26, 1949, at Great Bend, to Eilt and Reita (Yarmer) Miller. Coleen married Larry Nuss December 18, 1971, at Albert. He died November 22, 2010.

Coleen, a lifetime Barton and Rush County resident and a 1967 graduate of Otis Rural High School, was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, rural Albert, and enjoyed woodworking, skilled in producing anything from crafts to fine furniture. Most of all, she loved and adored her grand and great grandchildren. Coleen was a 20 year employee of Sunflower Diversified Services, retiring in 2017, managing day workers, shop workers and serving as a direct contact for in-home clients.

Survivors include one daughter, Tonya Ross and husband Mike of Whitewater; foster daughter, Beverly Witt and husband Nicholas of Calumet, Okla.; one brother, Stephen Miller and wife Julie of West Des Moines, Iowa; one sister, Shelly DeWald of Otis; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and canine companion, Destiny.

Coleen was preceded in passing by her parents; husband, Larry; brother-in-law, Paul Menzer; and beloved pet dog, Jessie.

Funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, rural Albert, with Pastor Wayne Baldyga and Pastor Tonya Andrews presiding. Interment will follow at Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon to 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials have been designated to the Coleen Nuss Memorial Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

