Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/12)

BOOKED: Justin Berger of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $722.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Jason Sohm of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrants, both for probation violation, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rodolfo Santellano Jr. on Barton County District Court case for disorderly conduct with a bond of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Rataevia Rideaux on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a $682.50 cash bond.

BOOKED: Heath W. Prosser on Rush County District Court warrant for forgery with a bond of $7,500 C/S. Sedgwick County District Court warrant for forgery x2, bond of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Roy Cline of Great Bend on BTDC case for distribute heroin/certain stimulants, no bond.

BOOKED: Kellie R. Gill of Wichita on Barton District case for felony interference with LEO, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, unlawful use of a driver’s license, illegal window tint, bond set at $10,000 C/S. Saline District warrant case for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Laken Shelor of Great Bend on HVDC warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, bond set at $3,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Billy Hamilton to KDOC.

RELEASED: Deneva Steinert to KDOC.

RELEASED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for operating when a habitual violator and no proof of insurance. GBMC warrant for contempt of court after receiving an order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Arthur Herren on case of arson amended to criminal damage and 6 months in jail suspended given 12 months of probation. Disorderly conduct case dismissed. Given conditions of A&D and eval follow all recommendations obey all state and federal laws and stay in the state of Kansas. Released to probation.

RELEASED: Tara Buess had court with Judge Burgess on case. Waved prelim and pled no contest to amended counts 1 & 2 to battery a Class B misdemeanor. County #1 sentenced to 6 months jail, suspended and case #2 sentenced to 6 months jail suspended. Consecutive to 12 months of Corrections with credit for time served. No contact with victim. Must continue with mental health services, obey all state, federal and local laws. Stay in Kansas. Must pay all fines, fees and costs.

RELEASED: Tristan Shaver on Barton County District Court warrant after completing DOC sentence after being released from KDOC.

RELEASED: Rataevia D. Rideaux on GBMC warrant with a $682.50 cash bond.

RELEASED: Justin M. Berger on GBMC warrant with a $722.50 cash bond.

RELEASED: Heath W. Prosser on Sedgwick County District Court warrant with a $2,500 surety bond. Rush County District Court warrant for forgery with a bond of $7,500 through Ace Bail Bonding.