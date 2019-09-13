Another suspect in Kan. police shooting, car jacking moved from hospital to jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue the investigation of Tuesday’s office involved shooting and have a third suspect in jail.

After his release from the hospital on Thursday afternoon, police booked 26-year-old James Stanford of Newton on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery, flee and elude, and theft.

He was identified as the driver in a stolen white Jeep Wrangler where the driver attempted to run over a WPD officer at the McDonald’s located in the 2200 block of N. Amidon on Tuesday.

Stanford wrecked the vehicle in the 3000 block of N. Halstead and fled on foot. He was later apprehended in the area of E. 29th St. North and N. Meridian Ave.

Stanford is the last suspect to be arrested in this case. Zachary Ausdemore was released from the hospital Wednesday and remains in custody. Daphne Dawn Hays was jailed immediately following the incident on Tuesday.

————–

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue the investigation of Tuesday’s office involved shooting and have another suspect in jail.

After his release from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, police booked 30-year-old Zachary Ausdemore for aggravated robbery and an outstanding warrant out of Nebraska, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

He was identified as the passenger in a stolen white Jeep Wrangler where the driver attempted to run over a WPD officer at the McDonald’s located in the 2200 block of N. Amidon.

After the vehicle wrecked, Ausdemore then fled on foot and robbed an elderly couple of their Honda CR-V in the 2400 block of W. Stauffer.

He led officers on a lengthy vehicle pursuit, which ended in the area of 167th Street West and K-42.

Ausdemore was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

—–

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of W. 21st Street North and N. Amidon to check for a stolen vehicle, according to officer Paul Cruz.

The owner of a 1999 white Jeep SAW called 911 to report the location of the vehicle. The owner, along with a family member, followed the vehicle to the McDonald’s located in the 2200 block of North Amidon.

Officers arrived while the vehicle was at the drive-thru window and attempted to take the three occupants into custody.

The driver then accelerated and attempted to run over an officer. The officer fired his handgun multiple times at the vehicle. The suspect vehicle drove around the building and rear-ended a white Buick Century that was occupied by a 72-year-old woman driver. She was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries, according to Cruz.

The suspect vehicle continued north on Amidon and into a residential area where it crashed into a tree in the 3000 block of N. Halstead. At that location, police took a 30-year-old woman passenger later identified as Daphne Hays into custody while the other suspects ran.

One of the man, a 30-year-old, ran to the 2400 block of W. Stauffer where he threatened an elderly couple and demanded the keys to their green Honda CR-V. The suspect left in their vehicle. The vehicle was located by Sheriff’s Deputies at I-235 and 25th, according to Cruz.

Daphne Dawn Hays photo Sedgwick Co.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended at 167th and K-42. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was found to have an injury to his arm.

A 27-year-old suspect, who fled on foot at the initial crash scene on N. Halstead, was later located by officers near 29th and Meridian. The suspect was found to have a gunshot wound to his leg and was hospitalized for observation.

The two male suspects remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon. Hays is in custody on requested charges of interference with law enforcement and a fugitive from justice, according to the Sedgwick County booking report.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for almost 2-years, according to Cruz. He has been placed administrative leave per protocol.

Authorities have not released names of the two other suspects.

————