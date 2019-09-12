Thursday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The 67th game between Iowa State and No. 19 Iowa is still highly anticipated even though it fell short of being the first with both teams ranked. Iowa State slipped to the first spot out of this week’s Top 25. The Cy-Hawk showdown is among seven Big 12 games this week against other Power Five teams. Iowa State is coming off an open date. The Cyclones have won seven home games in a row since the start of last season to match a school record.

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela pitched six strong innings for his first win in two months, Ian Desmond hit a go-ahead home run and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1. It was the second straight 2-1 victory for the Rockies, who ensured their first series win over the Cardinals since taking two of three from St. Louis May 26-28, 2017.

CHICAGO (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a pair of two-run homers among his career high-matching four hits, leading the Kansas City Royals to an 8-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Adalberto Mondesi homered and had three hits, and Bubba Starling and Ryan O’Hearn also connected as the Royals beat Chicago for the fifth time in six games.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State’s offense appears more comfortable in the Bulldogs’ second season under coach Joe Moorhead. The Bulldogs have scored 38 points in each of their first two games heading into their Saturday matchup with Kansas State. Mississippi State ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference in points per game and yards per game last season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sammy Watkins hauled in nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, pacing the Chiefs to a 40-26 rout of the Jaguars in last week’s opener. Now, the former No. 4 overall draft pick will be counted on to pick up the slack following the loss of fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a collarbone injury. Watkins had predicted a breakout season after having a productive, healthy offseason.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) _ Oakland Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram will be placed on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder in the first half of Monday’s season-opening win over Denver. Abram finished the game but will need to undergo surgery tomorrow. He was the 27th overall selection in this year’s NFL draft, a pick acquired from Dallas in last year’s trade for Amari Cooper.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry will be placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Henry fractured the upper part of his left tibia during the second half of Sunday’s overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. He managed to return to the game and finished with four receptions for 60 yards, including a 17-yard catch in overtime.

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Sam Davis has died at age 75. Davis played 168 games with the Steelers from 1967-79 and started each of their four Super Bowl victories in the 1970. Davis was found dead yesterday at New Life Personal Care in McKeesport southeast of Pittsburgh, where he was suffering from dementia and was legally blind.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The NCAA Board of Governors wants California Gov. Gavin Newsom to reject a new attempt to pay college athletes. The board has sent a letter to Newsom urging him not to sign the legislation known as the Fair Pay to Play Act, which would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, likenesses and images. The board warned that California schools may be declared ineligible for NCAA competition if the bill becomes law because they would have an unfair recruiting advantage.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Washington 6 Minnesota 2

Final Seattle 5 Cincinnati 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Detroit 4:40 p.m.

Final Toronto 8 Boston 0

Final Oakland 5 Houston 3

Final Kansas City 8 Chi White Sox 6

Final Cleveland 4 L-A Angels 3

Final Texas 10 Tampa Bay 9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 7 Miami 5

Final N-Y Mets 9 Arizona 0

Final Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 1

Final Colorado 2 St. Louis 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 San Francisco 3

Final San Diego 4 Chi Cubs 0