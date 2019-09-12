Russell firefighters battle fire at downtown Mecca building

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

At approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Russell Fire and EMS were dispatched to 815 N. Main in Russell in response to reports of a structure fire.

The fire was reported in the basement of the building that houses several businesses.

Power and gas service providers were called to shut off service at the building while firefighters attempted to access the basement through an access tunnel.

At 10:50 a.m., firefighters entered the basement with fire extinguishers and found heavy smoke in the tunnel.

By 10:56 a.m., a hose line was called in as the fire was reported as mostly out. It was reported as completely out by 11:10 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as firefighters continue to monitor hotspots in the building.

Fire department officials at the scene said the fire was contained to the basement and no injuries were reported.