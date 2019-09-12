KWEC butterfly festival is Sept. 21

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center celebrates the annual Monarch butterfly fall migration with a butterfly festival on Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where participants immerse themselves in all things butterfly and have the opportunity to capture and tag monarch butterflies.

Enjoy the magical antics of “The Instars” magicians, as they present “Butterfly Magic”. Other activities include kids’ crafts and games, dress-up booth, wildflower seed bombs, insect zoo, live bee display, prize drawings, light refreshments, Master Gardeners booth, and more.