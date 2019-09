DOUGLAS COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 10p.m Wednesday in Douglas County.

A pickup driven by Silvestre Guebara, 52, Wichita, was northbound in the 1200 Block of Iowa Street in Lawrence, according Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads. The pickup exited the road at Stratford, struck a tree and rolled.

Guebara was pronounced dead a the scene.

At this time, it appears as though no other vehicles were involved in the accident. Police released no additional information early Thursday.