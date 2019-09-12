Kansas man admits guilt of child sex with an 11-year-old

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas man charged with having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old girl waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Donovan Hall, 29, entered a guilty plea to aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The contact occurred March 7 and again on July 21, 2018.

Even after the investigation began, he was still attempting to contact the child, according to statements in court.. That led to the family of the 11-year-old to seek a protection from abuse order against Hall. The charge against him is a level three felony with a maximum sentence of over 20 years in prison.

Sentencing will occur on Oct. 25 in front of Reno County District Judge Trish Rose.

